Bison's relocation to Native lands revives a spiritual bond (access required)

By: Bobby Ross Jr. Associated Press November 22, 2022

Decades after the last bison vanished from their tribal lands, the Cherokee Nation is part of a nationwide resurgence of Indigenous people seeking to reconnect with the humpbacked, shaggy-haired animals that occupy a crucial place in centuries-old tradition and belief.
