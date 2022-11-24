Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Douglas groundwater measure enhances conservation (access required)

Douglas groundwater measure enhances conservation (access required)

By: Camryn Sanchez and Jakob Thorington Arizona Capitol Times November 24, 2022

Southeast Arizona residents took matters into their own hands to protect a groundwater basin through a citizens initiative, although a sister measure failed.  
No tags for this post.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Governor, House, Senate: three political parties? (access required)

Arizona’s Legislature and Governor’s Office will go from mainstream Republican control to three separate ideologies.