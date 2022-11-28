Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
After a year, omicron still driving Covid surges and worries (access required)

After a year, omicron still driving Covid surges and worries (access required)

By: Laura Ungar Associated Press November 28, 2022

A year after omicron began its assault on humanity, the ever-morphing Covid mutant drove virus case counts higher in many places just as Americans gathered for Thanksgiving. It was a prelude to a wave that experts expect to soon wash over the U.S.
