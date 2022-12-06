Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Petersen unveils inflation reduction plan, mirrors Lake's

Petersen unveils inflation reduction plan, mirrors Lake’s (access required)

By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times December 6, 2022

Senate President-Elect Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, unveiled a new plan to mitigate inflation on Tuesday, like the one gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake presented, but the measure will likely face heavy opposition. 
