Husband, wife lawmakers will attend after long absences

Husband, wife lawmakers will attend after long absences   (access required)

By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times December 9, 2022

Rep. Athena Salman, D-Tempe, and her husband Sen. Juan Mendez, D-Tempe, will return to in-person meetings at the Legislature next session, according to Mendez. Salman and Mendez have avoided coming to the Capitol in-person since the onslaught of the Covid pandemic in March of 2020, but the other 88 lawmakers came back to work in person last year.   
