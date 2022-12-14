Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Biden administration asks judge to allow removal of containers at border (access required)

Biden administration asks judge to allow removal of containers at border (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services December 14, 2022

The Biden administration is asking a federal judge to let it remove the hundreds of double-stacked storage containers Gov. Doug Ducey has placed along the border and then bill the state for the costs.
