With cyberattacks on rise, schools need help

No school is safe from cyberattacks. Cybercriminals are aggressively and relentlessly targeting school systems in the largest cities, the smallest towns, and every community in between. These cyberattacks disrupt learning and cost taxpayers millions. They also pose a massive privacy threat to students, parents and school personnel. These cyberattacks disrupt the daily routines of students whose schools are forced to close to deal with the damage.

Cyber-attackers target school districts because they are a vast source of personal data. School leaders face incredible pressure to pay ransomware demands because of the disruption to student learning and its impact on families. School systems are often the largest employers in a community with hundreds or thousands of educators and staff.

As the superintendents of one of the largest school systems in the United States – Los Angeles Unified School District – and Window Rock Unified School District, a smaller, rural school system in Fort Defiance, Arizona, we know that cybercriminals will attack any district.

In the first week of August, cybercriminals launched an attack on WRUSD’s financial data. The ransomware damages unleashed in the servers sent the school district back to the 1970s and crashed our entire financial system. Payroll was two weeks late for all employees and we could not make vendor payments. At LAUSD over Labor Day weekend, hackers targeted our IT systems. The impact of this incident could have been catastrophic if our teams and partners had not responded quickly and decisively.

Both of these breaches demonstrate that school districts nationwide are susceptible to the significant risk of disruption and both school districts have been forced to dedicate significant and valuable resources to respond to the cyberattacks.

Addressing this problem requires a comprehensive and coordinated strategy involving trained personnel, technology and more. Unfortunately, school budgets are unable to support this increased security challenge. Because the cybersecurity threat and losses for school districts have grown so large, cybersecurity insurers are adopting even more stringent cybersecurity requirements that are now nearly impossible to meet in a short period of time without financial and technical help. Just this year, the cost of insurance is going up between 30% and 300%.

Our first step is to educate students and staff about being smart online. Know before you click on that link. Likewise, school districts need better technical safeguards, greater technical support by the government and more staff with cybersecurity expertise.

But we also need more direct assistance for schools. The Federal Communications Commission can take a simple step that would help thousands of school districts of all sizes. Nearly every school district in the United States benefits from the FCC’s E-rate program to help school districts acquire broadband. We, along with over a thousand education and technology leaders from across the country, call on the FCC to update the E-rate’s outdated “firewall” definition to support modern, best-in-class protections for the nation’s schools and their sensitive data. This small step will not solve the nation’s looming K-12 cybersecurity problem, but it will make a significant difference for school districts of all sizes and locations.

It’s time to act. Cybercriminals aren’t going away, and we can’t waste any more time letting them shut down public education.

Alberto M. Carvalho is superintendent of Los Angeles Unified School District, and Dr. Shannon Goodsell is Superintendent of Window Rock Unified School District.