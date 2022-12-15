Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
ACLU sues Phoenix over homeless ‘sweeps’  (access required)

By: Kiera Riley Arizona Capitol Times December 15, 2022

Frank Urban and Faith Kearns, who used to be unsheltered, are co-plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union and the Fund for Empowerment against the city of Phoenix, alleging constitutional violations and municipal liability for alleged “sweeps,” subsequent seizure of property and the use of city statutes, “criminalizing homelessness.”  
