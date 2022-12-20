Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Ducey’s desalination plan clears first hurdle  (access required)

Ducey’s desalination plan clears first hurdle  (access required)

By: Wayne Schutsky Arizona Capitol Times December 20, 2022

A plan pushed by Gov. Doug Ducey to use desalinated seawater to address Arizona’s water woes crossed a major hurdle today. Despite transparency concerns from lawmakers, the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority board unanimously approved a resolution today directing the board chairman and staff to begin discussions with IDE Technologies, an Israeli company planning to build a desalination plant on the Sea of Cortez in Puerto Peñasco, Mexico. 
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

vote, elections, Townsend, Brnovich, records, Maricopa County

‘Dark money’, medical debt initiatives take large leads (access required)

Former Attorney General Terry Goddard appears to have finally succeeded in his quest to shine a light on so-called “dark money” political contributions. 