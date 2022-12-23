Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Improvements urged to protect vulnerable adults

By: Jakob Thorington Arizona Capitol Times December 23, 2022

Four years after a nonspeaking woman was repeatedly raped and impregnated at the Hacienda HealthCare facility in Phoenix, legislators and advocates continue to propose actions to prevent a similar incident from ever occurring again. 
