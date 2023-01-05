Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Biden to award Citizens Medal to 12, including Bowers on Jan. 6 anniversary

By: zekemiller January 5, 2023

President Joe Biden on Friday will present the nation's second highest civilian award to 12 individuals, including former Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, involved in defending the Capitol during the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, and safeguarding the will of American voters in the 2020 presidential election.
