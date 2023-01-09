Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Arizona Freedom Caucus says will file lawsuit challenging Hobbs’ first executive order (access required)

Arizona Freedom Caucus says will file lawsuit challenging Hobbs’ first executive order (access required)

By: Kiera Riley Arizona Capitol Times January 9, 2023

The Arizona Freedom Caucus announced it would be filing a lawsuit challenging Gov. Katie Hobbs’ first executive order barring discrimination in hiring practices. Caucus leaders claim Hobbs is illegally legislating to, “advance her woke agenda,” by issuing executive orders.  
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Gunches, death row, execution

Gunches withdraws motion for his own death warrant (access required)

Death row inmate Aaron Gunches withdrew his motion for his own death warrant, citing the changing attorney general’s office and prior executions, “carried out in a manner that amounts to torture.”  