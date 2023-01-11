Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Jakob Thorington Arizona Capitol Times January 11, 2023

The first bill to be heard by Arizona House of Representatives members, which is projected to reduce the state’s revenue by about $1.8 billion from corporate income tax breaks over four years, passed two committee meetings on Wednesday. 
