Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Senators visit Arizona, Texas border in search for solutions (access required)

Senators visit Arizona, Texas border in search for solutions (access required)

By: Anita Snow, Associated Press January 11, 2023

Politicians, tribal leaders and the head of a local humanitarian group in Arizona's Yuma County called on a politically diverse delegation of senators from around the U.S. to pass immigration reform amid an increase in migrant arrivals that can overwhelm local resources.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

shipping containers, border, Yuma, Ducey, Hobbs, Biden, Trump, immigration

Arizona’s shipping container wall on border is coming down (access required)

Former Republican Gov. Doug Ducey's border barrier of shipping containers has been largely dismantled in time for a new Democratic administration, costing tens of millions of dollars over just a few months as they were set up and taken down again.