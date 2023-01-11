Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Study shows number of students chronically absent jumped significantly

By: Kiera Riley Arizona Capitol Times January 11, 2023

Helios Education Foundation, in partnership with WestEd, headed research on chronic absences rates and found in 2021, one in five K-8 students in Arizona schools was chronically absent. The learning loss from absences, compounded with learning loss from the pandemic, continues to threaten student mobility and drop-out rates.  
