Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / 2nd jury fails to indict ex-Tucson cop who killed suspect (access required)

2nd jury fails to indict ex-Tucson cop who killed suspect (access required)

By: The Associated Press January 13, 2023

A second grand jury has opted not to indict a fired Tucson police officer for manslaughter after he fatally shot a shoplifting suspect who used a motorized wheelchair.
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

arrest, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, fentanyl, Sheriff Paul Penzone, methamphetamine, arrest, detention officer, drugs, inmates

Maricopa County detention officer accused of smuggling drugs (access required)

A Maricopa County detention officer has been arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into the jail system. Sheriff Paul Penzone announced the arrest of officer Andres Salazar at a news conference today.