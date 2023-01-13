Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Elliot Spagat Associated Press January 13, 2023

The Biden administration on Thursday launched an online appointment system as the only way for migrants to get exceptions from pandemic-era limits on asylum — the U.S. government's latest major step in eight days to overhaul border enforcement.
