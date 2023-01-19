Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Feds send $930 million to curb 'crisis' of US West wildfires (access required)

Feds send $930 million to curb ‘crisis’ of US West wildfires (access required)

By: matthewbrown January 19, 2023

The Biden administration today is announcing $930 million for reducing wildfire dangers in 10 western states by clearing trees and underbrush from national forests, as officials struggle to contain destructive infernos that are being made worse by climate change.
