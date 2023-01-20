Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
GOP rental tax ban bill introduced, opposed by cities (access required)

By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times January 20, 2023

One of the Republicans’ pillars to reducing housing costs – banning the rental tax – is now filed in the Legislature.  
