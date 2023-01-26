Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Republicans advance bill that would boost penalties for fentanyl suppliers (access required)

Republicans advance bill that would boost penalties for fentanyl suppliers (access required)

By: Bob Christie, Capitol Media Services January 26, 2023

Republicans in the state Senate are working to greatly boost the penalties for people who supply the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl, advancing a bill on Thursday that would subject someone who makes, transports or sells the drug to life in prison or the death penalty if someone dies after taking the drug.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Farnsworth, Kavanagh, Livingston, homeless, Phoenix, Seattle, mental illness, Senate committee, The Zone

Farnsworth’s story of homelessness prompts Senate committee chair to pull Kavanagh’s proposal (access required)

A Republican state senator from Mesa's personal experience with mental illness and homelessness derailed a bid by another GOP lawmaker, this one a former cop, to make sleeping on a sidewalk a state crime. Sen. David Farnsworth's extended comments about his struggles led the chairman of a Senate committee to pull Republican Fountain Hills Sen. John Kavanagh's proposal from consideration during a hearing this past week.