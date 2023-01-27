Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Pandemic, culture wars revive 'school choice' policy push

By: Sam Metz and Heather Hollingsworth Associated Press January 27, 2023

With memories fresh from pandemic-era school closures and curriculum battles — particularly over how matters of gender and race are taught — legions of parents are trekking to the marble floors of their state Capitols to fight to create education savings accounts, also known as ESAs. Such accounts exist in Arizona and West Virginia, though Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs argues the dollars would be better spent bolstering chronically underfunded public schools.
