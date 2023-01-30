Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Gallego holds first events of Arizona Senate campaign (access required)

Gallego holds first events of Arizona Senate campaign (access required)

By: Jonathan J. Cooper, The Associated Press January 30, 2023

Democrat Ruben Gallego held the first public events of his U.S. Senate campaign Saturday, taking aim at independent incumbent Kyrsten Sinema and casting his candidacy in a patriotic appeal to the American dream.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Gallego, Sinema, McCain, Senate, Congress, election,

Rep. Gallego announces bid for Sinema’s Arizona Senate seat (access required)

Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego, a liberal firebrand and prominent Latino lawmaker, announced Monday he'll challenge independent U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in 2024, becoming the first candidate to jump into the race and setting up a potential three-way contest.