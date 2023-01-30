Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Gun dealers fighting Mexico's claim they're responsible for violence

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services January 30, 2023

Attorneys for five Arizona gun dealers are asking a federal judge to toss out a claim by the Mexican government that they are responsible for violence in that country. In a new court filing, the team of lawyers says nothing in the complaint alleges any evidence that the weapons sold by the five companies -- three in Tucson, one in Yuma and one in Phoenix -- actually were used by Mexican cartels in commission of a crime.
