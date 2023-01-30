Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / In the West, pressure to count water lost to evaporation (access required)

In the West, pressure to count water lost to evaporation (access required)

By: Suman Naishadham Associated Press January 30, 2023

Exposed to the beating sun and hot dry air, more than 10% of the water carried by the Colorado River evaporates, leaks or spills as the 1,450-mile (2,334-kilometer) powerhouse of the West flows through the region's dams, reservoirs and open-air canals.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo