Home / Recent news / Rain, snow won’t be enough to end West’s drought (access required)

Rain, snow won’t be enough to end West’s drought (access required)

By: Alex Hager KUNC January 30, 2023

The West has been slammed by wet weather this winter: An “atmospheric river” has pummeled California with weeks of heavy rain and the Rocky Mountains are getting buried with snow. That’s good news for the Colorado River, but climate scientists say the 40 million people who use the river’s water should take the good news with a grain of salt.
