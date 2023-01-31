Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fontes seeks investigation of Lake for publishing voter signatures (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services January 31, 2023

Secretary of State Adrian Fontes is seeking an investigation of failed Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake after the she published signatures of some people from the voter registration records.
