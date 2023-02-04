Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Republican lawmakers show no signs of appeasing Hobbs (access required)

Republican lawmakers show no signs of appeasing Hobbs (access required)

By: Bob Christie, Capitol Media Services February 4, 2023

One month into a Legislative session that sees the Republican-controlled Arizona House and Senate trying to come to terms with a Democrat as governor for the first time in 14 years, GOP leaders are showing no sign that they will make Gov. Katie Hobbs' first year in office a smooth one.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

drag story hour, drag shows, Wadsack, Kern, Senate, LGBTQ

Senate Republicans target ‘drag story hour,’ other drag performances (access required)

Republicans in the Arizona Senate are targeting "drag story hour'' and other drag performances that have drawn the ire of conservatives, with the sponsor of a proposal banning certain shows before children or in government buildings calling it a case of "good versus evil.''