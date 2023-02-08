Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Arizona lawmakers agree to disagree on Biden’s border, fentanyl plans (access required)

Arizona lawmakers agree to disagree on Biden’s border, fentanyl plans (access required)

By: Alexis Waiss Cronkite News February 8, 2023

Arizona lawmakers agreed with President Joe Biden’s call in his State of the Union address Tuesday to secure American borders and fight fentanyl trafficking, but they disagreed on how to get there.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

healthcare, inflation, Affordable Care Act, Obamacare, health insurance, enrollment period, Biden, Trump

Record numbers sign up for Obamacare health coverage  (access required)

A record number of Arizonans signed up for health insurance this year under the Affordable Care Act, as enrollment in the program continues to rebound from the Trump administration’s efforts to suppress coverage.