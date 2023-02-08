Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Helios study reveals dual enrollment access is inequitable (access required)

By: Kiera Riley Arizona Capitol Times February 8, 2023

About half of Arizona schools do not offer dual enrollment, a program which allows high school students to enroll in and receive credit for college classes. Dual enrollment leads to higher rates of success in post-secondary education, but access across the state remains inequitable, according to a new policy report by ASU Helios Decision Center for Educational Excellence.  
