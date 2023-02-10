Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
HomeBase Surprise tackles rising homeless youth population in Arizona (access required)

By: Lauren Kobley and Samia Salahi Cronkite News February 10, 2023

Expanding its reach beyond Phoenix, Native American Connections has opened a second transitional housing facility and program for homeless youth in Surprise. Arizona saw the largest increase in the number of homeless youths in the nation last year, adding 284 unaccompanied youths, for a 44% increase from 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 2022 Annual Homelessness Assessment Report to Congress.
