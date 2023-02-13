Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
House Republicans unify, pass budget proposal to Hobbs  (access required)

By: Jakob Thorington Arizona Capitol Times February 13, 2023

Days after a House Republican explained why she voted against the GOP budget proposal, she flipped her vote to give the budget enough votes to pass the House and send it to Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs. 
