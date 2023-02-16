Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Arizona interstate reopens after deadly crash, leak (access required)

Arizona interstate reopens after deadly crash, leak (access required)

By: The Associated Press February 16, 2023

The main freeway in southern Arizona reopened in both directions Wednesday evening and officials said people living southeast of downtown Tucson could return home a day after a deadly crash sent acrid plumes into the desert sky and prompted evacuations.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

investigation, Phoenix police, arrest

Phoenix police investigating death of man who was in custody (access required)

Phoenix police detectives in conjunction with the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating an in-custody death.