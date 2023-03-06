Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Hobbs sides with doctors, vetoes bill that would eliminate 'sunrise process' (access required)

Hobbs sides with doctors, vetoes bill that would eliminate ‘sunrise process’ (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services March 6, 2023

Gov. Katie Hobbs is siding with doctors and against other medical providers in the latest round of an ongoing dispute over the process the latter group has to go through to provide more services to the public.
