Senators vote to ask voters to eliminate cities' ability to have own charters (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services March 7, 2023

State senators voted Tuesday to ask voters to eliminate the ability of cities to have their own charters -- but only after its sponsor promised to narrow it to affect only Tucson and Phoenix and, pretty soon, Mesa.
