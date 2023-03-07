Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Two groups file suit to overturn counties' signature verifications (access required)

Two groups file suit to overturn counties’ signature verifications (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services March 7, 2023

Two groups, including a Virginia organization founded by conservative Republicans, have filed suit to overturn the process now used by Arizona counties to verify the signatures on early ballot envelopes.
