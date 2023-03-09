Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Kiera Riley and Wayne Schutsky Arizona Capitol Times March 9, 2023

An attempt to remove the superintendent of Scottsdale Unified School District has spilled over to the Capitol after Fox News reported this year on an interview the district’s superintendent gave to a progressive Michigan blog in 2019, a year before he was hired in Arizona.
