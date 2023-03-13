Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Arizona schools chief sets up critical race theory hotline (access required)

By: The Associated Press March 13, 2023

The Arizona Department of Education has launched a hotline for people to report classroom lessons that use critical race theory or emotional support curriculum, concepts that have been the target of conservative outrage in recent years.
