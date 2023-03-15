Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Kern’s bill would target judges who sanction attorneys (access required)

Kern’s bill would target judges who sanction attorneys (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services March 15, 2023

A Glendale state senator who calls reports of a riot on Jan. 6, 2021, "a sham'' is now going after judges who sanction attorneys for filing what he believes are "good faith'' claims on behalf of clients.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Lake, Hobbs, Fontes, Maricopa County, election contest

Attorneys urge Supreme Court to dismiss Lake’s elections claims (access required)

Attorneys for Katie Hobbs, Adrian Fontes and Maricopa County are urging the justices of the Arizona Supreme Court to send Kari Lake packing in her latest -- and possibly last -- bid to overturn the results of the 2022 gubernatorial race.