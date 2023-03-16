Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Republican legislators announce formal opposition to ranked choice voting (access required)

Republican legislators announce formal opposition to ranked choice voting (access required)

By: Piper Hansen Cronkite News March 16, 2023

The Arizona Freedom Caucus wants to preemptively prohibit any use of ranked choice voting to decide city, state, county or federal elections, Republican lawmakers in the caucus said Wednesday morning at a news conference in the state Senate building.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Community colleges, CTEDs offer more, longer programs (access required)

Last session, Gov. Doug Ducey signed into law a bill that allows community colleges to work toward bachelor’s degrees without having to go to another traditional four-year institution.