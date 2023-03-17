Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Annual count shows Mexican wolf population reaches record numbers (access required)

Annual count shows Mexican wolf population reaches record numbers (access required)

By: Grace Mack, Cronkite News March 17, 2023

Recovery of wolves in the wild accelerated at an astonishing rate in 2022, with the population growing from 196 to at least 241 wolves, with 105 counted in Arizona and 136 counted in New Mexico.
