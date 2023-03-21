Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Measure to outlaw diversity, equity, inclusion programs in governments, universities advances

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services March 21, 2023

Saying he was doing what the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. would have wanted, a Queen Creek senator got Republican colleagues to vote to outlaw diversity, equity and inclusion programs in state and local governments and the university system.
