Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / courts / Yavapai County judge is arrested on suspicion of extreme DUI (access required)

Yavapai County judge is arrested on suspicion of extreme DUI (access required)

By: The Associated Press March 21, 2023

Yavapai County Superior Court officials were continuing to gather information Tuesday about Judge Celé Hancock's arrest on suspicion of extreme DUI last weekend.
Tags: , , , , , ,

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

deaths, Arizona, kayak, rescues, drought, Lake Mead, Lake Powell, Arizona, Mexico, Rocky Mountains, precipitation

Water related deaths reported in Arizona days after storms (access required)

Days after storms dropped heavy rain on many parts of Arizona, authorities still are dealing with water-related deaths with more weather on the way.