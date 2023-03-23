Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Former Navajo Nation President Ben Shelly ‘put others first’ (access required)

By: Felicia Fonseca, Associated Press March 23, 2023

Former Navajo Nation President Ben Shelly, who pushed ambitious projects that included purchasing a coal mine, building an aerial tram into the Grand Canyon and reaching a water rights settlement with Arizona, has died.
Peterson Zah, a monumental Navajo Nation leader who guided the tribe through a politically tumultuous era and worked tirelessly to correct wrongdoings against Native Americans, has died.