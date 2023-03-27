Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
House Republicans give early approval to teacher raises

House Republicans give early approval to teacher raises

By: Bob Christie, Capitol Media Services March 27, 2023

Arizona House Republicans on Monday gave preliminary approval to $10,000 per year raises for public school teachers over the objections of Democrats who say the plan is a fake effort they know GOP lawmakers can't fund in the long term.
