Governor’s spokeswoman is out after controversial tweet (access required)

By: Nick Phillips Arizona Capitol Times March 29, 2023

A spokeswoman for Gov. Katie Hobbs resigned under pressure on Tuesday after tweeting an image of a woman brandishing handguns with the caption: “Us when we see transphobes.”
