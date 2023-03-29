Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Lawmakers defeat measure aimed at making cities pay for higher minimum wages (access required)

Lawmakers defeat measure aimed at making cities pay for higher minimum wages (access required)

By: Bob Christie, Capitol Media Services March 29, 2023

Two Republicans joined all Democrats on a House panel Wednesday to defeat a measure designed to make the cities of Tucson and Flagstaff pay for their higher minimum wages -- but not because the GOP lawmakers like the voter-approved boosts.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

teacher pay, Gress, legislature, House, Senate, K-12 public schools

House Republicans give early approval to teacher raises (access required)

Arizona House Republicans on Monday gave preliminary approval to $10,000 per year raises for public school teachers over the objections of Democrats who say the plan is a fake effort they know GOP lawmakers can't fund in the long term.