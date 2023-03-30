Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Recent news / Arizona will fail clean-air standards if other states aren’t ‘good neighbors’ (access required)

Arizona will fail clean-air standards if other states aren’t ‘good neighbors’ (access required)

By: Alexis Waiss Cronkite News March 30, 2023

Arizona is doing all it can to improve air quality but will not meet federal standards as long as pollution from other jurisdictions can drift across its borders, the director of the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality testified Wednesday.
