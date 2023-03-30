Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Parents hit board with ESA complaints – again (access required)

By: Kiera Riley Arizona Capitol Times March 30, 2023

The State Board of Education was once again hit by a wave of written and verbal feedback about the Empowerment Scholarship Account handbook but parents say their input is still failing to materialize in the newest draft of the handbook.
A Maricopa County Superior Court judge ordered the City of Phoenix to clean out “the Zone” homeless encampment downtown.