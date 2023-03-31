Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Lawmakers approve legislation requiring doctors to offer treatment to infants (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services March 31, 2023

Arizona lawmakers gave final approval Thursday to legislation requiring doctors to provide "medically appropriate and reasonable care and treatment'' to any infant born alive, regardless of whether it is likely to survive.
