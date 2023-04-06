Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / State begins to shed thousands from Medicaid, push them to other care (access required)

State begins to shed thousands from Medicaid, push them to other care (access required)

By: Alexis Waiss Cronkite News April 6, 2023

Arizona started purging people from the pandemic-inflated Medicaid rolls this month, a process that could end up pushing more than 600,000 people off the plan, health officials and advocates said.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

EPA, ADEQ, pollution

Arizona will fail clean-air standards if other states aren’t ‘good neighbors’ (access required)

Arizona is doing all it can to improve air quality but will not meet federal standards as long as pollution from other jurisdictions can drift across its borders, the director of the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality testified Wednesday.